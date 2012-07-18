Lars Björk: How do you create a culture of innovation?

“I would hire the greatest talent in the market, surround yourself with great people, surround yourself with a diversified team of people. If you empower that team, you will see great things come out of it. Make sure that you involve them in the direction of the company, and more importantly, allow them to make mistakes. If you don’t allow for mistakes, you will never see great things come out of it–and you will see great creativity.” — Lars Björk