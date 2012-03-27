Dinesh Paliwal: How do you create a culture of innovation?

“Every good business story has a conflict and triumph at the core, and a turning point where a transformation takes place. At Harman, we had to reinvent ourselves so that we can compete on a global playing field. We did it by instituting a culture where teams can take calculated risks. But to inspire such a shift in mindset requires meaningful rewards across the ranks, and freedom to experiment and innovate. I like to think of it as our courage culture.” — Dinesh Paliwal