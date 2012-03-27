John H. (Jack) Zenger D.B.A : How do you make people less afraid to share ideas?

“There are 3 things that I think leaders can do to enhance people’s openness to change. First of all, why isn’t the status quo able to continue? People need to understand that. Secondly, if you enlist other people’s ideas, ask for their thoughts about what the change ought to be, they will be far likely to support it. And finally, we know from a whole bunch of research that the leader’s enthusiasm is very contagious.” — Jack Zenger