advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

John H. (Jack) Zenger D.B.A : How do you make people less afraid to share ideas?

By John H. (Jack) Zenger D.B.A1 minute Read

“There are 3 things that I think leaders can do to enhance people’s openness to change. First of all, why isn’t the status quo able to continue? People need to understand that. Secondly, if you enlist other people’s ideas, ask for their thoughts about what the change ought to be, they will be far likely to support it. And finally, we know from a whole bunch of research that the leader’s enthusiasm is very contagious.” — Jack Zenger

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life