Matt Peterson: What is the business case for generosity?

By Matt Peterson1 minute Read

“Today, the business case for doing generosity is doing well by doing good and doing good by doing well, and that means giving back to your customers, giving back to your employees, and giving back to your community, and that’s the global community at large. Not only that, it’s about helping empower every one of your stakeholders to be citizens, not just consumers of your products, and being active in aligning with them in that way.” — Matt Petersen

