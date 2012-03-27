Henrik Fisker : What is social innovation?

“I think social innovation is when you start thinking about what’s changing in the world socially and what type of lifestyle change is happening. And I think when you look at the world, you really can see there’s a lot of people adopting a new lifestyle. It’s really about being green, it’s about being environmentally friendly, it’s about responsible luxury. And that’s really what Fisker is all about. By coming up with new products, you start changing this entire environment and you actually start moving it forward, and I think that’s what we are doing right now.” — Henrik Fisker