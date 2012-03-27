advertisement
Arthur Rubinfeld: What is the business case for generosity?

By Arthur Rubinfeld1 minute Read

“Business generosity is in job generation, investing in communities you do business in, and really expanding on the philanthropic efforts by giving back to communities we do business in. For example, community housing and community development in Harlem. A few weeks ago we announced a new program where the profits of one of the stores is going directly to the community in Harlem, that serves that customer base in our store there.” — Arthur Rubinfeld

