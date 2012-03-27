Peter Glatzer: What is social innovation?

“Social innovation may mean different things to different people, but to me, in reference to Shft.com and our business, I think it means being able to use new media to reach hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people to shift people’s attitudes as consumers. When consumers are empowered with that kind of innovation, businesses respond. So the power really lies in the consumer. If we buy green or sustainable materials, businesses will supply them.” — Peter Glatzer