Adrian Grenier: What is the business case for generosity?

By Adrian Grenier1 minute Read

“Consumers are becoming more and more contentious and demanding that companies be I think more social conscious. So when you are a company and you are being more generous as a company, like Stonyfield who gives away 10% of their profits to green causes, you are actually building your customers.” — Adrian Grenier

