John P. Kotter: how can a diverse team work together?

“Many years ago, I think I got my first insight on how an incredibly diverse team can work together and do astonishing things, and not just misunderstand each other and fight. And it comes from Gene Roddenberry, who created ‘Star Trek.’ And ‘Star Trek’ had a very diverse team that worked together unbelievably well. And the key was there were some core things, some core values, some core principles, that they all brought into deeply. And that held them together and allowed them to have some conflict, disagree, yet work it out for the greater good.” — John P. Kotter