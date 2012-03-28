Jim McCarthy: How do you re-inspire exhausted team members?

“When a team’s exhausted it’s usually because they were pushed a little too hard. People can’t run forever, they can’t keep going at top speed all the time. However, if you find yourself in a situation where you absolutely have to push through to a certain point, establish a milestone or landmark for the team to say, ‘When we get there, it will give us an opportunity to take a break.’ If you find yourself doing this all the time, you probably have a mismatch between your resources and your goals, and you have to fix it there–you can’t just keep pushing people all the time. Rainbows and happy slogans aren’t going to work; these are grownups.” — Jim McCarthy
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens