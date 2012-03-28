Diana Tremblay: How do you re-inspire exhausted team members?

“I think the first thing you need to do is find out why they are exhausted. What is the issue? In many cases, it’s just that they feel like their input is not valued, they’re not sure of the importance of what they are working on. So if you can find out what they are passionate about, find out what they are interested in, make sure they understand why it’s important to do that. I think you can re-energize just about anybody.” — Diana Tremblay