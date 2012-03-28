advertisement
Chris Surdenik: How do you make people less afraid to share ideas?

By Chris Surdenik1 minute Read

So how do you make people less afraid to share their ideas? “I think the best way to do that is by making them know that they own the idea, that they will be rewarded for the idea, and that the accolade and the praise will come to them. It’s not going to be stolen by anyone else. It is their idea.” — Chris Surdenik

