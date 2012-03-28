advertisement
Denys Resnick : How do you give difficult feedback to a team leader?

By Denys Resnick1 minute Read

“There are three steps to delivering difficult information to a team leader, or really anyone. First of all, check your assumptions–make sure you and the leader have the same expectations around an outcome and then just deliver the difficult information. No excuses, no dancing around it, just the facts. Spend most of your time focusing on resolving the situation. Come prepared with recommendations–that’s why the team leader has you on the team.” — Denys Resnick

