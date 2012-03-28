Reid Hoffman: What’s a Risk Worth Taking?

“The risks that are worth taking are something that can really change the world, something that the upside, the possibility of something that when you look back at what you have done with your life you can go, ‘I helped there.’ And it’s something that really mattered to you. It’s also important because it’s taking a risk, it’s something, a game or a risk that you would’ve wanted to play, even if it doesn’t work out. Something that you go, ‘That was worth doing; that was a shot worth taking.’ ” — Reid Hoffman