Reid Hoffman: How do you renew your spirit?

“There’s a couple of ways to keep your energy and your drive and your curiosity alive. One is the people you work with. You feed off each other’s energy for the mission of what you are doing in the world, for what you are trying to achieve, for tackling those problems with a collaborative team spirit. Those are key. Also, remembering what you are trying to do. Entrepreneurs very rarely succeed when they just say, ‘Well, what I am trying to do is just make a lot of money.’ It’s, ‘I am trying to build a product; I am trying to build a service; I am trying to improve the world, change the world, in some significant way.’ ” — Reid Hoffman