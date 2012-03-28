Reid Hoffman: How do you create a culture of innovation?

“So what you need is, you need to have more people that are creative. You need people that are truth seeking, e.g., what’s working, what’s not working. And you need to have people who are both very honest with each other, but also fun, hard working, and want to win. One of the metaphors that I use for startups is you throw yourself off a cliff and assemble an airplane on the way down. And part of that is the urgency in what you are doing, and it’s the focus on the work. But sometimes you have to be very creative, you have to be very nimble and agile in terms of how you do it.” — Reid Hoffman