Reid Hoffman: Can anyone be an entrepreneur?

By Reid Hoffman1 minute Read

“In a world that is flat, crowded, and increasingly competitive, we all need to be entrepreneurs of our own life. Which means we need to see how industries are changing, how companies are evolving, and how we navigate our career in that. So the skills in which we go into our life, are the same skills in which an entrepreneur launches companies.” — Reid Hoffman

