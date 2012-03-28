advertisement
Marco Pacelli: From Table to Market

By Marco Pacelli1 minute Read

“Innovation is something that we have created in this world on a daily basis. Taking innovation to the marketplace is something that has to involve the customer. Everything that has been invented for a purpose, to make our lives easier. By involving the customer, you create the right innovation, bring it to the market at the right time, for the right customer, for the right purpose. This is how we bring innovation to the marketplace.” — Marco Pacelli

