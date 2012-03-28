Alison Provost: From Table to Market

“Ideas don’t have to be perfect before you take them to the marketplace. In fact, the true process of innovation is the opposite of that. That essentially, you have your idea and you take it to the marketplace, and you sit with customers and you say, ‘This is it.’ And they say, ‘No, we don’t want it quite like that; we want it different than that.’ And you adjust it. And you take it back to the office, and back to your folks, who then have to change the product and adjust as you go. And that’s the nature of innovating. It’s really the fundamental nature of creativity. It’s moving in incremental bits to something that is market ready and market worthy.” — Alison Provost