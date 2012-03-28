Frédéric Brunner: From Table to Market

“Taking innovation into the marketplace is probably like flying solo for the first time–you have trained for hours and you have checked and rechecked everything, but you don’t know how it’s going to be up there. So there is really two thing you should do. One is be prepared to adapt. And the second is to have the courage to take that first flight. And when you have those two things, go ahead and get into that plane. Only the real life validation shows that it works.” — Frédéric Brunner