advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Vyomesh (VJ) Joshi: From Table to Market

By Vyomesh (VJ) Joshi1 minute Read

“At HP, innovation is the bloodline for the business. For the imaging and printing group we have 14,700 patents and we add every year 1,000 patents. To really do this, we ask our employees to submit ideas; we get thousands of ideas. We then only put resources behind a couple of them, which we know will make a contribution and delight our customers. It’s all about Launch, Learn, and Lead. Launch the product, learn from it, and then, get the Leadership.” — VJ Joshi

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life