Vyomesh (VJ) Joshi: From Table to Market

“At HP, innovation is the bloodline for the business. For the imaging and printing group we have 14,700 patents and we add every year 1,000 patents. To really do this, we ask our employees to submit ideas; we get thousands of ideas. We then only put resources behind a couple of them, which we know will make a contribution and delight our customers. It’s all about Launch, Learn, and Lead. Launch the product, learn from it, and then, get the Leadership.” — VJ Joshi