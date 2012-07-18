Paul Eisenstein: How do you re-inspire a team?

“In order to re-inspire your team, you need to do two things. First, you need to remind your team why you are here. At the Mission Continues, we tell the stories of our veterans who, despite their difficulties readjusting to their civilian life, are able to rebuild their sense of purpose, thanks to the Mission Continues. Second, you need to set audacious goals. At the Mission Continues, for example, we not only set out to run great programs for our returning vets, we also seek to fundamentally change how our nation welcomes home our veterans–and that really fires the team up.” — Paul Eisenstein