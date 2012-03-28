Meredith Knopp: How do you re-inspire a team?

“To re-inspire your team you have to be a very high-energy leader that truly believes in your mission, and your team. As a commander in the Army, my job was to provide purpose, direction, and motivation. As a leader, you have to remember all eyes are always on you. So don’t be afraid to challenge your team, and motivate your team–celebrating successes as often as possible. Finally, you’re the standard bearer; if you truly want to inspire your team, be the leader you would want to follow.” — Meredith Knopp