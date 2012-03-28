Bryan Maxwell: How do you re-inspire a team?

“Service in the military has helped me develop my leadership skills, but one of the most important things I have learned is how to be a good follower. In the civilian world, we are often confronted with type-A personalities, large egos, and high levels of competition. We often lost sight of the fact that being a good follower is just as important to mission success as being a good leader. So whether you are in the military or the civilian world, sometimes you need to learn how to take a back seat, follow orders, in order to insure mission success.” — Bryan Maxwell