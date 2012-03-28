Tommy Sowers: How do you re-inspire a team?

“There’s two ways I know to motivate tired team members. The first absolutely is to set your own example; if they’re sleeping in the mud, then you are as well. And the second thing is to give them a clear objective. It’s amazing what the human body will do if people know where they are going and they can fixate on that. If you just tell them to walk and you don’t tell them how far or where you are going, then you are in trouble.” — Tommy Sowers