Dan Choi: What does it mean to serve?

“So, service… service is very simple. It means you sacrifice yourself and subordinate yourself to a cause that is great. It’s not about rank. Service is not about the promise of a paycheck or a pension or being superior to people. Service is defined as sacrifice; leadership is defined as a sacrifice on behalf of the mission. And so my advice to you, when you come back home from serving your country overseas and your back is against the wall, remember that you don’t control many thing–you don’t control money, you don’t control the media, you don’t control politics, you don’t control a lot of things. But you do control when you give up. So don’t give up until that mission is accomplished. Thanks.” — Dan Choi