Andy Enwistle: What have you learned from being in the service?

“My name is Andy Entwhistle. I served on active duty with the U.S. Army for 22 years. It gave me the chance to know and work with some of the finest men and women that America can bring forth. And for me, my service means that no matter where I go, I can hold my head up and know that I did my part. My Army service gave me the chance to learn and experience things I never would have other wise. It made me what I am, and I am proud that I got a chance to carry on a family tradition of serving in the military. I am prouder still that my son is carrying on that tradition, and I know that his Army service will mean as much to him as mine does to me.” — Andy Enwistle
