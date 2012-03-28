Greg Penfield: What have you learned from being in the service?

“I am Lt. Greg Pinfield and I have been in the army 22 years. I come from a long line of military officers in my family. So I grew knowing what it meant to be in the profession of arms. And I grew up knowing what it meant to be a member of the profession of arms. And I knew I wanted to be part of something larger than myself. I wanted to be part of a professions that both embodies and defends the values that makes this nation great. It does require selfless service and sacrifice, but with that comes the camaraderie and the satisfaction knowing that I am doing my part to help defend this nation and make a better place for my family in the future.” — Greg Penfield