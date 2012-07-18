Martine Kidd: What have you learned from being in the service?

“I think the most valuable lessons center on the importance of leadership, including teamwork, trust, loyalty, and relationships. In this session, I will focus on teamwork. There is no substitute for teamwork. Teams allow organizations to exceed the natural limitations of their organizational structure and achieve exponential results. Teams do not seek who gets credit, but instead, key leaders deflect all credit for successes and take credit for misstep or less than desired performance. Build your sense of team, and build your success story.” — Martine Kidd