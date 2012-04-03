advertisement
Wes Moore: How do you re-inspire a team?

By Wes Moore1 minute Read

“Hi, I’m Wes Moore. And the best way to help out fatigued team members is by putting everyone on a single goal, making sure everyone is focused on the same thing. But the most important you can do is to make sure they don’t get there in the first place. Rest, relaxation are two of the most important things a leader should stress amongst team members.” — Wes Moore

