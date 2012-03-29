Patrick Moore: How do you re-inspire a team?

“In order for you to re-inspire your team, you need to know when to inspire them in the first place, otherwise you are just lost. Back in the Army, I used to keep Silver Star and Service Cross citations in my leader back. When my guys were getting tired and they just felt like they couldn’t perform anymore, I would pull those things out and read them out loud; we discuss them really quick, get everybody refocused on the mission and we would be good to go. Here, I walk into an architecture office everyday where there’s a plaque downstairs that says, ‘The American Institute of Architecture was founded on this very spot.’ It’s to find those motivations, find those inspirations, and build upon them. Show people where success was and people want to build upon those successes.” — Patrick Moore