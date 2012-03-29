advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Paul Rieckhoff: What have you learned from being in the service?

By Paul Rieckhoff1 minute Read

“What I learned in the military is to adapt, improvise, and overcome. And that has become a mantra here at IAVA as well, in the nonprofit space. You have to use what you got, get creative, be entrepreneurial, be dedicated, have great teamwork, and be all in on the mission. That’s what we did when I was in the army and that’s what we are doing now at IAVA–and I really think it has helped define us as a unique organization.” — Paul Rieckhoff

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life