Anne Globe: Can anyone be creative?

By Anne Globe1 minute Read

“Anyone can be creative and often times that just manifests itself in different ways. So for us in the movie marketing front and marketing other entertainment properties, we really have the opportunity to think different each time out of the box and bring in new creative ideas from any source. We always say a great idea can from anywhere, and try to establish environments where we have a lot of fun brainstorming and everybody in the room, no matter what level, can contribute.” — Anne Globe

