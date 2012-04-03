Anne Globe: Can anyone be creative?

“Anyone can be creative and often times that just manifests itself in different ways. So for us in the movie marketing front and marketing other entertainment properties, we really have the opportunity to think different each time out of the box and bring in new creative ideas from any source. We always say a great idea can from anywhere, and try to establish environments where we have a lot of fun brainstorming and everybody in the room, no matter what level, can contribute.” — Anne Globe
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens