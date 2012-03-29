advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Mary Sue Milliken: Can anyone be creative?

By Mary Sue Milliken1 minute Read

“Everyone is creative everyday in life. You find ways to solve peoples and you find ways to tell stories and you’re creativity about how you do that. Even bookkeepers are sometimes explaining things and telling things through story. And if it doesn’t get through to the team the first time, I say let’s create something they will relate to and a way for them to hear it. There is all kinds of creativity in every job in the restaurant business.” — Mary Sue Milliken

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life