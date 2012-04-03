David K. Williams: What used to scare you that you’re not afraid of anymore?

“We thought our company was invincible. We had a market leadership position, going into the recession we had a million dollars in the bank. Then our world changed: we found out in the fall of 2010 that our major investor needed to sell. We needed to fund a buyout immediately, or face being bought or even being dismantled. I tapped our employees for ideas. They rose to the occasion. As a result, we dedicated 30% of our company, quite possibly a record, to employee stock options. And we bought back our company in May 20, 2011. Running a growth company in a down economy doesn’t scare me at all. In fact, it’s a thrill.” — David K. Williams