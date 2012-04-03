Diana Tremblay: How do you make people less afraid to share ideas?

“People will be open to share their ideas when they know you are listening to them, you want their input, and you value what they say. I think another thing you can do is you can make sure that you let them know that you want their feedback on your ideas. Because, let’s face it, the boss doesn’t always have the best ideas and sometimes you want them to let you know if it’s not a good idea. So by you letting them know that, they will be much more free to give you their input and ideas.” — Diana Tremblay