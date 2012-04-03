Josh Bersin: How do you make people less afraid to share ideas?

“How do you make people feel more comfortable sharing their ideas? The number one factor which encourages people to share their ideas, is having an environment that values differing opinions. So that when people have an idea, and it’s usually different from something that other people have already said before, that their opinion is valued, and the organization and the team gives that individual the time to express their idea, and honors the idea and gives them feedback. That alone will create an open dialogue of ideas.” — Josh Bersin