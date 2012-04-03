Cameron Hughes: How do you take innovation off the table and into the market?

“So the question is, how do you take innovation off the table and into the marketplace? There is no doubt about this: you have to drive it. You have to push it up through the detritus, kicking and screaming, because no one else is going to do this. Even I, who run my own company, I have to shove all my ideas right up through, like a linebacker, like a tailback up the middle of a f**king scrimmage. There’s just nobody who is going to take this idea and run with it the same way you will, the same passion you will. So there’s no question in my mind–if you are going to drive innovation, you have got to put the hammer to the floor and drive it.” — Cameron Hughes
