Rob Reeg: How do you create a culture of innovation?

By Rob Reeg1 minute Read

“I think the biggest thing that leaders can do is be receptive to change and innovation. If a leader shows a propensity to being able to adapt and change himself, or herself, that’s going to make it easier for employees to be active in the innovation process as well.” — Rob Reeg

