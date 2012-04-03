John P. Kotter: How do you create a culture of innovation?

“In terms of getting people to experiment more and take more risk, there are at least three things that immediately come to my mind. Number one, of course, is role-modeling it yourself. Number two is when people take intelligent, smart risks and yet it doesn’t work out, not shooting them. And number three, being honest with yourself. If the culture you have is radically different from an experiment and take-risk culture, then you have a big change you going to have to make–and no little gimmicks are going to do it for you.” — John P. Kotter
