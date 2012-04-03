Tom Hayes: What is the role of imagination in leadership?

“Leaders have to have big, wild imaginations. They have to be able to see opportunities and even obstacles that no one else does. So you try to at least account 10% of your time in the day for daydreaming and thinking about big things. But, of course, ideas without execution are a dime a dozen, so you really have to focus on making things happens. So combining imagination with a penchant for getting things done and execution is critical.” — Tom Hayes