Anne Globe: What is the role of imagination in leadership?

Anne Globe

“Today, in the imagination economy, everything is really driven by imagination and creativity. Fortunately, we have a small, really tight team here at DreamWorks Animation, where we all collaborate very closely on what our mission is going forward, what the opportunities are for growth with the company, what great, new creative material we can bring to our audience, and how we expand that beyond movies to other forms of entertainment.” — Anne Globe

