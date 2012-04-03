advertisement
Ada Ng: How can you tell if an idea isn’t working?

By Ada Ng1 minute Read

“We have to actually go out into the world and actually talk to the users. See the people that are affected with the issue, interview them–whether it is a child inflicted with diabetes, their parents, their doctor–talk to everybody. Maybe something you thought was an issue isn’t really an issue. And maybe something you didn’t know before, is actually a large issue that really needs to be tackled.” — Ada Ng

