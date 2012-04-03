advertisement
Alix Gerber: How do you make people less afraid to share ideas?

By Alix Gerber1 minute Read

“I think that just saying people’s names, even. When everyone is around the table and calling out certain people, in a more conversational way, so that everyone feels like they are part of the conversation. Also just having tactile things that you are doing, specific activities, so people don’t feel like they don’t have to come up with this big, new idea–it’s a very specific task you are asking everyone to do.” — Alix Gerber

