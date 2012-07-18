Yuri Malina: Can anyone be creative?

“I absolutely believe anybody has the power to be creative. I think that creativity is something we are all born with and it’s something we all grow out of. And that design is a very interesting tool that allows absolutely anyone, from any background–whether you are an engineer, you’re a designer, you’re a poet, you’re a musician, whatever it is–we all have had that spark once in our lives and it’s just a question of getting that spark back. And design and the design process is an incredible tool to help you get that back.” — Yuri Malina