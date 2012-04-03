Hannah Chung: What do you tell a team that has failed?

“I think I definitely advise them to listen to each other. ‘You guys are all different, and you need that diverse team to create creative solutions. So, instead of arguing that you are not listening to each other, just valuate how often you guys are, what kind of strengths you guys have, how you can integrate to make a very good team mate.’ And also, on the board, I draw that journey map and say, ‘This minute, you are stuck right now, but in the end, you are going to go out and be very successful.’ It’s a pattern; it’s a journey. When you fail, don’t stop there. Work on it and come back. Just work on it. People say you learn from failure, anyway.” — Hannah Chung