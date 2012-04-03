Mert Iseri: Where did you find your last great idea?

“My last idea came from, actually at a night where I was spending time on the beach and had nothing else to do. So I sat down, started playing with sand, and I was not thinking about he challenge, the problem. And all of a sudden, the weeks and months of hard work before, it all made sense–and I could see something on the horizon. That’s how it came to me–it was a true epiphany moment.” — Mert Iseri