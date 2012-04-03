Doug Mack: How do you attract talent?

“The second big way to attract talent is, from my view, is build from the top down. Find your key executives early on, who are going to lead certain functions, and they will bring a network of great employees from other walks of life in their career with them. In contrast, if you build from the bottom up, you may hire in early employees to certain functions, as you bring executives in, there may be an inefficient change process. The third big thing is to focus on great, passionate employees that are cultural fits for your company, so they have great excitement for the mission you’re on. This will translate very strongly into their efforts to bring more people into the company, because their passion will show through. I actually like to formalize this through a referral program, where we actually provide incentive for our employees to bring other employees into the company.” — Doug Mack