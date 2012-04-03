advertisement
Anne Globe: What is a risk worth taking?

By Anne Globe1 minute Read

“For us at DreamWorks Animation, we are in a creative environment, everything we are doing is new and there is some inherent risk with that. Always marrying innovation and technology and marketing to bring those new ideas to the consumers, brings with it some inherentt risk. For each movie, we try to do something new and different. And new and different is exciting hopefully for the audience, and is inherently risky.” — Anne Globe

