Krish Ramakrishnan: Can anyone be an entrepreneur?

By Krish Ramakrishnan1 minute Read

“There are plenty of great ideas out there. The difference between the dreamer and the entrepreneur is that the entrepreneur is executing on that idea. Everyday, the entrepreneur wakes up and is asking the question, ‘What have I done lately to advance my cause?’ There’s always an element of luck for any great entrepreneur. The difference is, luck favors the entrepreneur who is out there executing. Therefore, anybody can be an entrepreneur.” — Krish Ramakrishnan

